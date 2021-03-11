Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
Marjorie taylor greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on Feb. 5, 2021 Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC in February falsely suggested Guam is a foreign country.

  • The US territory's congressional delegate has since offered Greene cookies.

  • The office of the governor of Guam also offered Greene educational resources on the island.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been offered cookies and a lesson in geography by leaders in Guam after she falsely suggested the US territory is a foreign country that doesn't deserve aid.

In comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida in late February, which surfaced online Tuesday, Greene said, "I'm a regular person. And I wanted to take my regular person, normal, everyday American values, which is: We love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever."

Responding to Greene's remarks in comments to Guam Daily Post, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said, "Congresswoman Greene is a new member, and we will be paying a visit to her and delivering delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam."

Meanwhile, Guam Gov. Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero's office offered to provide Greene with educational resources, per the Post.

"We would be more than happy to send Representative Greene's office a copy of 'Destiny's Landfall: A History of Guam,'" said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the director of communications for the governor.

Greene's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Guam, an island in the west Pacific Ocean, has been a US territory since 1898 - following the Spanish-American War. Its residents are US citizens who pay federal taxes, but not federal income tax. Many in Guam serve in the US military and it's considered to be of vital strategic importance.

The territory has been threatened by North Korea and the top US commander in the Indo-Pacific earlier this week called for upgrading defensive capabilities on Guam, citing potential threats from China.

That said, Guam residents cannot vote for president and do not have a vote in Congress. Like other US territories, Guam sends a nonvoting delegate to Congress. There are close to 6,200 active duty US troops in Guam, which is home to roughly 170,000 people.

