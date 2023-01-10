Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Guan Chong Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM234m ÷ (RM3.3b - RM1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Guan Chong Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Guan Chong Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Guan Chong Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Guan Chong Berhad Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Guan Chong Berhad are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 298%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 38%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Guan Chong Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Guan Chong Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 142% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

