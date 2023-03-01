Is Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) Worth RM2.3 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

  • Guan Chong Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of RM2.28 suggests Guan Chong Berhad is potentially 24% overvalued

  • The RM3.24 analyst price target for GCB is 76% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Guan Chong Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM74.6m

RM95.7m

RM115.7m

RM133.9m

RM150.1m

RM164.3m

RM177.1m

RM188.5m

RM199.1m

RM209.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 38.95%

Est @ 28.34%

Est @ 20.91%

Est @ 15.71%

Est @ 12.07%

Est @ 9.52%

Est @ 7.73%

Est @ 6.48%

Est @ 5.61%

Est @ 5.00%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0%

RM67.8

RM79.1

RM87.0

RM91.5

RM93.3

RM92.9

RM91.0

RM88.1

RM84.6

RM80.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM856m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM209m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM3.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.4b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM1.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.3, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Guan Chong Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Guan Chong Berhad

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

  • Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Guan Chong Berhad, there are three important aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Guan Chong Berhad that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does GCB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

