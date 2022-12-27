Guan Chong Berhad's (KLSE:GCB) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.2x Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Guan Chong Berhad has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Guan Chong Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 15% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 39% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 24% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Guan Chong Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Guan Chong Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Guan Chong Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Guan Chong Berhad you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Guan Chong Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

