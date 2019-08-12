Guangdong Investment (HKG:270) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Guangdong Investment Limited (HKG:270) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Guangdong Investment Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Guangdong Investment had debt of HK$9.88b, up from HK$6.59b in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$16.6b in cash, so it actually has HK$6.76b net cash.

A Look At Guangdong Investment's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Guangdong Investment had liabilities of HK$9.22b due within a year, and liabilities of HK$14.5b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had HK$16.6b in cash and HK$1.22b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$5.85b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Guangdong Investment shares are worth a very impressive total of HK$109.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Guangdong Investment boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Guangdong Investment grew its EBIT by 2.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Guangdong Investment's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Guangdong Investment may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Guangdong Investment generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.