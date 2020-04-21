What Can We Make Of Guangdong Investment Limited’s (HKG:270) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Guangdong Investment Limited (HKG:270) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Guangdong Investment:

0.10 = HK$6.6b ÷ (HK$76b - HK$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Guangdong Investment has an ROCE of 10.0%.

See our latest analysis for Guangdong Investment

Does Guangdong Investment Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Guangdong Investment's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.2% average in the Water Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Guangdong Investment sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Guangdong Investment's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:270 Past Revenue and Net Income April 21st 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Guangdong Investment's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Guangdong Investment has current liabilities of HK$11b and total assets of HK$76b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Guangdong Investment's ROCE

Overall, Guangdong Investment has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Guangdong Investment shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.