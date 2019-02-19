Should Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co., Ltd. (HKG:3689) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co., Ltd. (HKG:3689) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 3689 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

3689 delivered a bottom-line expansion of 14% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 3689 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Healthcare industry expansion, which generated a 6.8% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! 3689 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 3689 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 272x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare, I’ve put together three important factors you should look at:

