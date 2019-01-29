Is Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co., Ltd. (HKG:3689) A Great Dividend Stock?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. In the last few years Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co., Ltd. (HKG:3689) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.1%. Does Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 31% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 36% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.6%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CN¥0.56. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare produces a yield of 3.1%, which is high for Healthcare stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Taking all the above into account, Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three important aspects you should further research:

