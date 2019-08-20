Is Guangzhou Automobile Group (HKG:2238) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:2238) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Guangzhou Automobile Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Guangzhou Automobile Group had CN¥11.9b of debt, an increase on CN¥10.3b, over one year. But it also has CN¥32.0b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥20.0b net cash.

A Look At Guangzhou Automobile Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Guangzhou Automobile Group had liabilities of CN¥30.8b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥14.4b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥32.0b as well as receivables valued at CN¥8.89b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥4.30b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Guangzhou Automobile Group has a humongous market capitalization of CN¥95.7b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Guangzhou Automobile Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Guangzhou Automobile Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Guangzhou Automobile Group saw its revenue drop to CN¥67b, which is a fall of 9.2%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Guangzhou Automobile Group?

While Guangzhou Automobile Group lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of CN¥9.8b. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. For riskier companies like Guangzhou Automobile Group I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.