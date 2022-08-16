‘Guapa!’ Eva Longoria lounges on a boat in a bikini after political trip to Miami

Eva Longoria managed to pack in a lot of activities during a weekend in Miami, while touching on some hot button topics.

On Saturday, the onetime “Desperate Housewives” star participated in an event for Poderistas, a digital community empowering Latinas to vote at the upcoming midterm elections, at the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood.

The 47 year old mother of one said despite the fact that she’s known as a TV and movie star and people tell her to “shut up and act,” she also wants to be seen as an activist and proponent for change.

“My mother’s a teacher, my sister is special needs, and my dad’s a veteran. I vote for all of those people, and I care about all of those people. So don’t let anybody tell you, ‘Oh, you’re a teacher, just shhh,’ or ‘You’re a dentist, just shhh.’ No! We are all citizens!”

The tequila entrepreneur’s trip wasn’t all business. Longoria also apparently indulged in a bit of down time on the water.

On Instagram, she is seen lounging in a blue bikini, captioning the glorious shot “Vitamin Sea.” The snap, obviously not in the Sunshine State thanks to the gorgeous mountain range, received more than 77,000 likes; among her 8.8 million fans was comedian Chelsea Handler, who joked, “Omg. Are you ok???? That looks taxing!”

Fellow actress Melanie Griffith complimented her pal in Spanish: “Guapa!”