Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will increase its dividend on the 13th of April to US$0.22. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Guaranty Bancshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 30%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Guaranty Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.47 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Guaranty Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend

Story continues

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Guaranty Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Guaranty Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.