Guard at Florida juvenile group home in critical condition after fight with a teen

David Goodhue
·1 min read

A 52-year-old security guard working at a juvenile group home in Volusia County was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday following a fight with a teen resident.

The 14-year-old boy, who the Miami Herald is not naming because of his age, is facing a charge of aggravated battery on a uniformed security officer, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the guard, who the sheriff’s office declined to name, brought the boy back to the home after he had left the campus

A spokesman for the home could not immediately be reached to answer whether the boy left the property without permission.

When they entered the boy’s room, the two got into an altercation, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Grant said.

Witnesses told deputies the boy punched the officer, but he was able to leave the room without any visible problems. However, while in an adjacent office, the man began “showing signs of medical distress about five minutes after the altercation and lost consciousness,” Grant said.

His colleagues called 911, and medics took him to an area hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine whether it was the punch that caused him to pass out, or if there were “other medical factors,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The boy is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning, Grant said.

Recommended Stories

  • Rising tides and supermoon helped free massive ship from Suez Canal

    Rescuers who dislodged the massive "Ever Given" ship from the Suez Canal on Monday got the aid of a supermoon, which raised water levels about 19 inches above normal tides and made it easier to pull the vessel, The Wall Street Journal reports.How it works: Tides are usually higher during a full or new moon. But that effect was boosted by the year's first supermoon — which occurs when a full moon orbits closest to the Earth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."When it became clear that tugboats alone wouldn’t be able to dislodge the Ever Given, the rescue effort began looking to the supermoon’s pull on the tides and how it might help free the stranded vessel," The Journal writes.With the supermoon beginning Sunday, engineers had to work fast knowing that the higher-than-normal tides would only last a few days. The backdrop: The lodged ship created a traffic jam in one of the world's most important passageways, wreaking havoc on global trade and resulting in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.The crew working to free the ship had used a dozen tugboats by Saturday night and had dug 60 feet deep around the ship at that point. The team then got the help of a Dutch tugboat with the power to pull 285 metric tons, significantly more than the others working to pull the ship.“We were working four days with our tugs,” Captain Wessam Hafez, a chief pilot on the canal, told WSJ. “When this big tug came, immediately the stern of the ship was released from the bank.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mother convicted of killing baby son who drowned after being left alone in bath for five minutes

    Simone Perry was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court of unlawfully killing her four-month-old son by gross negligence.

  • Mich. Republican Apologizes for Calling Governor, Other Female Officials ‘Witches’ Who Should Be Ready to Burn

    "Given the dramatic increase in death threats against Michigan elected officials during the Trump Administration, this type of rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous," the governor's spokesman said

  • Turkey logs highest new daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic: ministry

    Turkey has recorded 39,302 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey earlier this month, prompting a surge in new cases. On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which will start in two weeks.

  • H&M pledges its 'long-term commitment' to China after the retailer's web presence was scrubbed in the country

    H&M said it is "dedicated to regaining" trust in China after many boycotted the brand following its criticism of forced labor in the country.

  • Critics Aren't Buying Dr. Deborah Birx's Excuses About How Trump Administration Handled COVID-19

    She was an "officer on the bridge" of the Titanic, not a passenger, one critic said.

  • 3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court

    Three men who were charged in shootings that left several people injured during a chaotic weekend along Virginia Beach's oceanfront made their first court appearances via video on Monday. Virginia Beach Judge Sandra S. Menago went over the charges for Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe, effective in adolescents; arthritis drug may reduce effect of some vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds. The findings will likely allow use of the vaccine in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

  • Birthday party goes awry when man’s nose bitten off during bar fight, Idaho cops say

    The man lost “a piece of his nose that was approximately the size of a thumbnail,” according to police.

  • Surging Penguins thriving by keeping it simple

    Mike Sullivan spent a decade in the NHL carving out a niche as a defense-minded forward more intent on blocking shots than taking them. Nearly 20 years after his final game on the ice, Sullivan's ethos endures. The quickest way to the Pittsburgh coach's heart (and the playing time that comes along with it) isn't some sort of dazzling end-to-end rush but a timely clear.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City, police said Wednesday. Police said Brandon Elliot, 38, is the man seen on surveillance video kicking and stomping the woman near Times Square on Monday. Elliot was convicted of stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx in 2002, when he was 19.

  • China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

    At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday. Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a report posted online. The city of Ruili, with a population of about 210,000 people, said all residents would be tested for COVID-19 and would have to home quarantine for one week.

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaDay 3 of Chauvin trial includes never-before-seen footage of George Floyd moments before his arrest

  • Matt Gaetz's claim that the DOJ's sex-trafficking probe into him is part of an extortion scheme doesn't add up

    Gaetz said someone contacted his father on March 16 to try to extort the family - but the DOJ's sex-trafficking investigation was well underway by then.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizes Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan as 'not nearly enough'

    Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly planning to re-introduce her Green New Deal proposal, which would call for more far-reaching investments.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says she was 'infatuated' with 2 women in her early 20s: 'I've swooned a lot'

    On the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch, the actress spoke about rare instances of being "infatuated with a woman."