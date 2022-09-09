Guard shot, four arrested in armed robbery at Carrollton bank, police say

Four people were arrested Thursday after a robbery outside a Carrollton ATM, according to Carrollton police.

Two guards were driving an armored vehicle just after noon when they arrived at the Bank of America ATM at 1101 S. Josey Lane. One of the suspects shot a guard in the arm, police said.

Law enforcement agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle the suspects were driving. At 2:45 p.m., a county constable saw the vehicle headed east on I-20 in Smith County near Tyler. He pulled the vehicle over and four people were taken custody.

Carrollton Fire Rescue took the guard to Medical City Plano with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were in the Smith County Jail on Thursday, but were to be transported back to Carrollton, authorities said. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

The FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County Precinct Constable’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Carrollton police to take the suspects into custody.