Is Guardant Health (GH) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is one of them. Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is a precision oncology company. In the last three months, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) stock gained 2%. Here is what the fund said:

"Guardant Health, Inc. offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer and recurrence monitoring and is developing a test for early cancer detection. Shares fell during the quarter as high-growth companies with high valuations sold off. We maintain conviction for the long term as we believe Guardant is a unique growth company that has the potential to transform cancer care."

Baron Fund has been a long time Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) bull. In July 2020, we shared Baron Fund GH’s thesis in this article.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) stock decreased by about 21% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in GH's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

