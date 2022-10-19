As Guardant Health, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:GH) drops to US$4.8b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent 5.5% drop in Guardant Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GH) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$20m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$96.14 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$9.9m which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Guardant Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Helmy Eltoukhy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$98.75 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$47.27). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$20m for 209.00k shares. But they sold 6.00k shares for US$320k. In total, Guardant Health insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Guardant Health Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Guardant Health shares. In total, insiders sold US$320k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Guardant Health insiders own 4.6% of the company, currently worth about US$225m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guardant Health Tell Us?

Insiders sold Guardant Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Guardant Health. While conducting our analysis, we found that Guardant Health has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

