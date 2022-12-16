Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

Immanual John Milton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell more than 45% in late trading Thursday after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors.

The test accurately identified the presence of cancer or precancer 83% of the time, with a false positivity rate of 10%, according to a Guardant statement on Thursday. Shares of rival Exact Sciences Corp., which makes a test called Cologuard that looks for signs of colorectal cancer in stool samples, and is more accurate, rose as much as 30%.

Guardant’s co-Chief Executive Officer AmirAli Talasaz said in an interview he remains confident in the product.

“There’s some lack of understanding of the fact that this is strong data,” Talasaz said. “It’s the data that’s going to pave the path for a FDA approval.”

Guardant is one of the companies working to develop blood tests for cancer, sometimes called liquid biopsies. The assays might find cancer with minimal invasiveness and in its earliest, most treatable stages.

The company study began in October 2019, registering 20,000 adults with no known high-risk factors, according to a government trial tracker. Guardant said it plans to finish its FDA application in the first quarter of 2023.

If Guardant meets certain guidelines, the test will be covered by insurance, according to Talasaz.

“When you look just a few years ago, people were looking at the promise of blood tests for colorectal cancer screening as sci-fi,” Talasaz said. “There was a lot of skepticism in this space. Now we are in this history-defining moment.”

