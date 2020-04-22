Guardian Names Chris Smith Head of Group Benefits

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) today announced that Chris Smith has been named Head of Group Benefits, reporting to President Andrew McMahon. In this role, Smith will be responsible for all aspects of the employee benefits business, set strategy for the group and oversee Guardian's two subsidiaries Avēsis and ReedGroup.

"Chris brings a tremendous depth of insurance experience to this role, particularly as it pertains to creating a differentiated group benefits customer experience and transforming operating models," said Andrew McMahon, President, Guardian Life. "Group Benefits is a critical part of Guardian's strategy, and he will be instrumental in driving growth and adapting our business to meet the changing needs of our customers."

With more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, Smith joined Guardian Life last year as Senior Vice President, Head of Enterprise Service and Operations. Prior to joining the company, he was at MetLife where he held numerous senior roles including Executive Vice President, Head of Global Operations where he oversaw core insurance operations including underwriting and claims across more than 40 markets around the world.

"Guardian Group Benefits has built a solid reputation for having the right products, people and support to suit the unique needs of each business we serve," said Smith. "I look forward to building on the great work that's been done and furthering our efforts to deliver outstanding value for our customers."

Guardian has been a group benefits provider for more than 60 years and offers a full range of employee benefits products tailored to help meet the specific needs of its customers including dental, disability insurance, life insurance, supplemental health benefits and absence management.

Smith earned a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Drew University.

