Guardian US launches special series marking 100 days until planned US withdrawal from Paris Agreement

Guardian US today launched 100 Days to Save the Earth, a special series focused on the implications of US withdrawal from the Paris accord, which is slated for 100 days from today. The project, which counts down to the impending withdrawal on November 4, will explore the wide-ranging impacts of the climate emergency and the exceptional stakes of the 2020 election.





The series launched with an animated countdown clock on the Guardian US homepage, which will be supplemented with a daily fact about the climate crisis and an editorial series. The launch also features an explainer about what’s at stake, a Q&A on why leaving the Paris accord matters, and an opinion piece by former Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon critiquing President Trump’s decision to leave the agreement.





100 Days to Save the Earth will focus on people of color and vulnerable communities across the globe, who are uniquely at risk from the dangers of a heating planet. It will examine Joe Biden’s proposals to tackle climate change and whether his plans are sufficient. During Climate Week in September, the series will elevate the voices of young people whose entire futures will be shaped by the crisis and the world’s response to it. In partnership with Covering Climate Now and other leading outlets, first-time youth voters will be invited to guest-edit Guardian US on September 21.





Jane Spencer, Deputy Editor and Head of Strategy at Guardian US said:





“We want to keep the climate crisis at the center of the 2020 election conversation. The climate emergency intersects with so many critical issues at stake—from racial justice to public health to economic growth. The coming election is a referendum on whether the US will do its part to take collective responsibility for the future of the planet.”





100 Days to Save the Earth is supported by We Are Still In and We Mean Business, with additional support by We Are Still In members Mars and New Belgium Brewing.













----------------------------- end -------------------------





About Guardian





Guardian US is renowned for its Pulitzer prize-winning investigation into widespread secret surveillance by the National Security Agency, and for other award-winning work including the Paradise Papers. Guardian US has bureaus in New York, Washington DC, Oakland and New Orleans, covering the climate crisis, politics, race and immigration, gender, national security and more.

Guardian News & Media (GNM), publisher of theguardian.com, is one of the largest English-speaking newspaper websites in the world. Since launching its US and Australia digital editions in 2011 and 2013 respectively, traffic from outside of the UK now represents over two-thirds of The Guardian’s total digital audience.





About We Are Still In

We Are Still In is a joint declaration of support for climate action, signed by more than 3,800 CEOs, mayors, governors, college presidents, and others. The organizations they represent comprise the largest and most diverse coalition of actors ever established in pursuit of climate action in the United States.





About We Mean Business

We Mean Business is a global coalition of nonprofit organizations working with the world’s most influential businesses to take action on climate change. The coalition brings together seven organizations: BSR, CDP, Ceres, The B Team, The Climate Group, The Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Together they catalyze business action to drive policy ambition and accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon economy. Find out more at wemeanbusinesscoaltion.org.







