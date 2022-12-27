Guardians to see how much all-star form Mike Zunino can recapture after surgery

The Guardians were in need of a veteran presence to stabilize the catching position, at least until Bo Naylor is ready to take more of the reps as the primary option behind the plate. That job is going to Mike Zunino, a former All-Star catcher with a 33-homer season under his belt who, in 2021, finished 20th in AL MVP Voting.

But after a 2022 season that was cut short due to thoracic outlet syndrome in his non-throwing shoulder, the Guardians will also find out what Zunino can produce in what they hope is a bounce-back year.

The Guardians signed Zunino to a one-year, $6 million deal to take over a significant portion of the duties at catcher, which last year were assigned, for the most part, to Austin Hedges and Luke Maile, both of whom became free agents at the end of the year. A few days after Zunino's signing, Hedges signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Maile agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Reds in November.

"He's renowned as a really good defensive catcher who does an extraordinary job of leading a pitching staff,” said president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti of Zunino. “We also think he has the ability to contribute offensively. As an All-Star in the 2021 season, he was a really productive offensive player and posted one of the best power rates in all of Major League Baseball."

Guardians catchers among baseball's best defensively, worst offensively over last several years

The Guardians have been adamant for years that a catcher's defensive responsibilities come first. Since 2017, Cleveland at one point has had the top two in terms of Defensive Runs Saved, as Hedges leads all catchers during that period with 71 DRS, and Roberto Perez is second with 57. Zunino is 11th with 26, and the club was comfortable with his defensive abilities in addition to the potential of a 30-homer bat.

Although the team has primarily focused on its catchers being able to handle a pitching staff, they have collectively been the second-worst group offensively with a 69 wRC+, beating only the Colorado Rockies. In Zunino, the Guardians are taking a chance on his health and adding a catcher who has the potential to be a major upgrade offensively while also holding his own defensively.

"A lot like Hedgie — it's defense first, which we really care about and you know as you've talked to me, I don't know that we can win without that," manager Terry Francona said. "But he also has the ability, when healthy, I think he hit 30 home runs a couple years ago. Last year was difficult for him health-wise, and that's probably why we were able to get a shot at him, because of that.

"But the hope is he's gonna be healthy and with health come really good defense, a guy that can run the game, and then hopefully adds a bunch of power to it also. But if that power isn't there, we still have a guy that runs the game and catches, which we obviously feel very strongly about."

Zunino was an All-Star in 2021 when he batted .216 with 33 home runs and 62 RBIs with the Tampa Bay Rays. But he played in only 36 games a year ago and had his season ended due to shoulder surgery, which over time became inevitable.

"When I first had it, it sort of felt like a fullness in my shoulder," Zunino said. "It felt like I had just done a workout and I felt like I had some swelling in there. The day it happened, it sort of then trickled down into my hand where I sort of had a little bit of numbness and tingling in three of my fingers. … We tried a bunch of stuff from botox to try and get the nerves in space, to some other injections. It just sort of stemmed that surgery was the best option. Almost immediately after surgery symptoms subsided. It was the right call."

Bo Naylor's progress the key factor in catching timeshare future

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor signs baseballs for fans before a game against Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Huntington Park in Columbus.

Naylor received his first taste of the major leagues late last season after being called up just before the playoff run. Naylor, the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Guardians system and No. 75 overall according to MLB Pipeline, could eventually have the position all to himself. He put up a rare 20-homer, 20-stolen-base season in the minor leagues least season.

Like Zunino, Naylor offers the Guardians much more offensive potential than Hedges, Maile or Perez have over the last several years. The Guardians have liked how quickly he has picked up the defensive side of things during his time with the big league club, but Zunino affords them the ability to bring him along at his own pace.

"The important thing is we wanted to be able to make those determinations with Bo based upon what was best for him and based on what was best for the team and not have the circumstances force that as best we can," Antonetti said. "We thought we'd be best served by bringing in some additional options at the catching position, and that way Bo can continue to develop and when there's an opportunity for him and we think it's in his best interest and the best interest of the team for him to come to the major league level, we can make a determination then, based on that criteria rather than some other factors.

"But to be really clear, we are excited about Bo Naylor's future and what we think he can continue to develop into."

