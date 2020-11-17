GuardKnox, NXP, and Green Hills Software Partner to Develop Advanced, Secure Automotive Platform for the Next Generation of Vehicle Architecture

GuardKnox's consolidated, scalable, and high-performance solutions, based on NXP's S32G vehicle network processors and the Green Hills INTEGRITY RTOS and development tools, offer an innovative automotive platform for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers

RAMLA, Israel and SANTA BARBARA, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox , the automotive industry's first Cybertech Tier supplier of high-performance computing solutions, announced today its partnership with NXP Semiconductors, the number one provider of secure vehicle network processors, and Green Hills Software , the worldwide leader in high-assurance real-time operating systems. The companies will collaborate to develop a secure automotive platform targeting next-generation zonal E/E architecture, enabling commercial deployment for software-defined and service-oriented vehicles.

GuardKnox’s consolidated, scalable, and high-performance solutions, based on NXP’s S32G vehicle network processors and the Green Hills INTEGRITY RTOS and development tools, offer an innovative automotive platform for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

The innovative platform will empower global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with a flexible, efficient solution designed to overcome current technological challenges such as integrating the hardware and software required for delivering advanced features and functionalities for the next generation of vehicles. The unified platform targets new zonal vehicle architectures that consolidate services that have traditionally been performed by multiple, dedicated functional domain platforms. This will simplify wiring harnesses which lowers vehicle weight and cost and enable scalability and enhancements in the future through software over-the-air updates.

"NXP's collaboration with GuardKnox and Green Hills addresses key challenges of the automotive industry's dramatic shift from horsepower to compute power to drive future software-centric vehicles," said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP. "This flexible automotive platform unleashes the innovation of the S32G vehicle network processor to meet the demanding processing and networking needs of domain and zonal vehicle architectures coupled with secure, service-oriented software that's ready to accelerate automotive OEM and Tier 1 innovations."

Story continues

Based on NXP's S32G vehicle network processor and the Green Hills INTEGRITY® safe and secure separation kernel and secure hypervisor (Multivisor®), GuardKnox will expand and optimize its offerings for high-performance automotive ECU connectivity. This new, cost-effective platform will retain GuardKnox's signature mixed-criticality features of Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) – ensuring a consolidated, scalable, dynamic, and secure-by-design product for the automotive industry.

"There is a significant gap in the automotive supply chain that is too time intensive and cost-prohibitive for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to fill alone," said Idan Nadav, co-founder and CSO of GuardKnox. "As the first Cybertech Tier supplier, GuardKnox provides the expertise, experience, and technology needed to close that gap and usher in the next generation of software-defined and service-oriented vehicles. By combining NXP's cutting-edge processor solutions and proven software and development tools from Green Hills, we are confident that our joint dynamic platform will empower OEMs with the freedom to evolve and usher in the next era of innovative automotive solutions."

The cutting-edge platform is suited for a wide range of new vehicle services such as in-vehicle app stores, vehicle personalization, immersive infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and more. It is designed to adapt to customer needs while remaining agnostic to network topology. The flagship platform is a general-purpose compute element with automotive network interfaces, serving as a baseline vehicle server. It can also serve as a high-performance domain controller for present-day architectures, designed to host applications, provide extra services, additional functionality, and consolidation of other external hardware.

"New architectures and robust networking are essential for the next generation of vehicles to function safely, securely and with greater speeds," said Chris Tubbs, Director of EMEA Business Development at Green Hills Software. "By combining our sophisticated safety and security software offerings with NXP's latest vehicle network processors and GuardKnox's advanced zonal architecture, together we will deliver that immersive, in-vehicle user experience drivers are now demanding. This purpose-built, foundational platform is a major step forward, empowering OEMs to usher in the future of the automotive industry."

As part of NXP's ongoing S32G Webinar Series, GuardKnox and Green Hills Software will join NXP in hosting a webinar track titled "Transitioning to Safe and Secure Zonal Architectures with the NXP S32G Processor" on Tuesday, November 17, at 11 am CST. For more information, visit us here.

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is the automotive industry's first Cybertech Tier supplier empowering OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and the aftermarket to deliver the next generation of software-defined and service-oriented vehicles. GuardKnox's flexible and scalable solutions allow for added connectivity, zonal E/E architecture, hosted applications, high-speed routing (including network recovery and service discovery functionalities), vehicle personalization, and security. The company's pioneering approach to automotive innovation is inspired by technology from the aviation industry, providing GuardKnox with the experience needed to develop secure, high-performance computing solutions using a patented Services-Oriented Architecture (SOA). Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.





Green Hills, the Green Hills logo and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts

GuardKnox Media Contact

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

garrett@headline.media

+1-786-233-7684

NXP Semiconductors Media Contact

Jacey Zuniga

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1-512-895-7398

Green Hills Software Media Contact

Christopher Smith

media@ghs.com

+1-805-965-6044

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardknox-nxp-and-green-hills-software-partner-to-develop-advanced-secure-automotive-platform-for-the-next-generation-of-vehicle-architecture-301174541.html

SOURCE GuardKnox; NXP; Green Hills Software