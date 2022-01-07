Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Daily Briefing. This is reporter Rachel Wegner.

Four of the six private security guards charged in the death of a man at Whiskey Row this summer were unlicensed, records obtained by The Tennessean show. All six guards, along with another man, are facing reckless homicide and aggravated assault charges in the death of 22-year-old Dallas Barrett.

On the night of Aug. 16, police said Barrett got into a fight with security guards at the popular downtown bar. Nashville police said Barrett was restrained and held to the ground by six guards and the other man. An autopsy later revealed he died of oxygen deprivation.

On Thursday, the state suspended Whiskey Row's license to employ private security guards, saying "the health, safety, and welfare of the public immediately requires this emergency action."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Guards charged in Whiskey Row death were unlicensed, records show