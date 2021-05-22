  • Oops!
Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
jeffrey epstein death mystery 2x1
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

  • A letter filed by federal prosecutors stated that the two guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admitted to falsifying records.

  • Tova Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of failing to check on Epstein every half-hour as they were supposed to.

  • The two also struck a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time, which a judge still needs to approve.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two Bureau of Prisons guards assigned to Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night he died by suicide, admitted to falsifying records and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time, the AP reported on Friday.

Noel and Thomas had been accused of sleeping and browsing the internet during an overtime shift when the two were required to perform checks on Epstein every 30 minutes.

Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender, had been placed on suicide watch on July 23 after he was found semiconscious with neck injuries and was taken off the watch a week before his death.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on the morning of 10 August 2019.

His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. A trove of conspiracy theories have sought to explain his death while in custody.

On Friday, the two former guards struck a deal with prosecutors and will serve no jail time, according to a letter filed by federal prosecutors. If the deal is approved by a judge, the two will be required to cooperate with the Justice Department's probe into Epstein's death.

According to the letter, the two have "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit. The guards were required to perform these 30 minute check-ups and keep count of them, as they were intended to make sure he remained healthy.

The two were indicted on charges of falsifying prison records in November 2019 but claimed that they carried out regular checks before Epstein was found dead in August 2019.

Noel and Thomas had previously rejected a plea deal from prosecutors, who wanted them to admit to falsifying the records.

Before he died, Epstein was in custody in a high-security unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty a month before his death.

