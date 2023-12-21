Guards go off as Kentucky women’s basketball survives Lipscomb with late comeback

A spirited fourth quarter comeback Thursday afternoon in Rupp Arena allowed the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team to enter the holiday break in a festive mood.

The Wildcats overcame a nine-point deficit in the game’s final nine minutes to pull out an 87-80 win over Lipscomb, one of the top teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Kentucky secured the 900th victory in program history and headed toward a nine-day holiday break on a two-game winning streak.

In a season where Kentucky’s offense has largely rotated around post player Ajae Petty, the Wildcats’ comeback Thursday was spurred by the perimeter trio of Maddie Scherr (25 points), Saniah Tyler (22) and Amiya Jenkins (20) — fortunate timing considering Lipscomb’s defensive focus on Petty.

Kentucky sophomore guard Saniah Tyler, shown here in a game earlier this season, helped lead the comeback as the Wildcats overtook Lipscomb on Thursday afternoon. Tyler scored 22 points and led the Cats with three 3-point baskets.

For the majority of the game, the Bisons (6-6) dominated the Wildcats (6-7) in the paint. Lipscomb entered the matchup shooting 39.1 percent from the field, with its highest point total of the year against a Division I opponent set at 77 points. Against UK, which struggled all afternoon with defending Lipscomb’s inside game, the Bisons shot 54 percent, with 48 of their points coming in the paint.

A tall and skilled Lipscomb team was led in scoring by 6-foot-2 Bella Vinson (21 points), 6-2 Aleah Sorrentino (18) and 6-foot Molly Heard (18).

Though UK trailed just 25-20 after the first quarter, the Bisons hit their stride in the second quarter on the back of 50 percent shooting (7-14) from the field and five forced turnovers, the majority of which came during a five-plus minute scoring drought for the Wildcats. That stretch also resulted in the Bisons’ first double-digit lead of the game, which, combined with its continued offensive production and UK’s inconsistent scoring, provided enough of a buffer to stay comfortably enough ahead until the fourth quarter.

Lipscomb led 46-37 at halftime and expanded its lead to 51-38 with 7:53 left in the third quarter before Kentucky began chipping away.

A pair of third quarter pushes by the Wildcats cut the deficit to as few as five both times, but Kentucky couldn’t overcome its lack of defense inside — or Lipscomb’s successful shutdown of UK leading scorer Ajae Petty, who finished with just seven points.

Kentucky’s Amiya Jenkins returned to the court Thursday for the first time since Nov. 25 after battling a shoulder injury. The sophomore guard scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in UK’s comeback win.

However, a 15-2 run over the course of three minutes mid-fourth quarter set the Wildcats up to secure their largest lead (four points) since the 6:16 mark of the first quarter. It was during the fourth quarter that the Wildcats locked in on defense, forcing eight turnovers en route to their comeback victory.

A major positive for UK was the return of sophomore guard Jenkins after a shoulder injury had sidelined her since the team’s return from the Paradise Jam in November.

Against the Bisons, Jenkins scored 20 points, making 9 of 11 shots from the field including 2 of 3 3-pointers. She also added four rebounds and one block. She was joined by Scherr, who tacked on five rebounds, seven assists and three of Kentucky’s eight steals. Tyler led Kentucky with three 3-point baskets and made two steals.

Only a New Year’s Eve game against Samford stands between the Wildcats and Southeastern Conference play. UK is the only SEC team with an overall record below .500.

Maddie Scherr scored 25 points Thursday as Kentucky rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Lipscomb.

Next game

Samford at Kentucky

When: Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

Where: Clive M. Beck Center at Transylvania University

TV: SEC Network+ (online only)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: Samford 7-5, Kentucky 6-7

Series: Kentucky leads 4-0

Last meeting: Kentucky won 88-54 on Dec. 13, 2020, in Lexington