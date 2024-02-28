Guards to patrol MPs’ events in £31m security drive in wake of anti-Semitic attacks

James Cleverly will hold a roundtable with police chiefs to discuss what more can be done to protect MPs - Jonathan Brady/PA

Security guards are to be deployed at events held by MPs as part of a £31 million drive to protect politicians amid increased threats following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

MPs at risk will be able to use private security guards for constituency events or surgeries, in an announcement Home Secretary James Cleverly pledged would “safeguard the people, processes and institutions upon which our democracy relies”.

Since the Oct 7 attack on Israel, pro-Gaza activists have held demonstrations and been accused of intimidating politicians in an effort to force them to support a ceasefire.

The MPs at highest risk will also be able to call on private bodyguards to protect them 24/7 because of the physical threats to their safety.

It emerged in February that three female politicians have already been given taxpayer-funded bodyguards.

The money will also pay for increased security such as CCTV, alarms and sensors required at MPs’ homes or constituency offices. Cyber security advice for politicians will be expanded amid concerns over the number of online threats and abuse of MPs.

Ministers pledged all elected representatives and candidates will have a dedicated named police contact to liaise with on security matters. The Home Office said this represented a major expansion of the support provided under current policing arrangements.

Tory MP Mike Freer's office was targeted in an arson attack

Some of the new money will also be used to set up a communities fund to pay for extra police patrols in areas where tensions are highest amid the war in the Middle East.

Pro-Gaza protests have become a weekly event in towns and cities across Britain, causing particular concern among Jewish communities.

Mr Cleverly will on Wednesday hold a roundtable with police chiefs to discuss what more can be done to improve the safety and security of politicians against “intimidation, disruption or subversion”.

Announcing the new fund he said: “I take the safety and security of all members of the House with the utmost seriousness. None of us should have to accept that enduring hate crimes, harassment, or threats is part of the job.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat, who negotiated the package with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in February, said: “We will do whatever is necessary to protect those who’ve been elected to represent their local communities, and to defend our democratic freedoms.”

Intimidating MPs is ‘toxic’

He condemned recent “disgraceful attempts to intimidate MPs” which was “a threat to our democracy, and toxic for our society”.

In January, Tory MP Mike Freer, announced he would not be seeking re-election in part owing to violent threats, an arson attack on his office and abuse he received due to his pro-Israel stance.

The announcement of the security package came as Rishi Sunak on Monday rejected a suggestion by Labour’s former deputy leader Harriet Harman for MPs to speak and vote from their constituencies because of concerns about security at Westminster.

Mike Freer said he would not stand for re-election after several attacks against him for being pro-Israel - Twitter

Downing Street said the Prime Minister believed it was “really important that we maintain Parliament as a place for free debate and expression of views”.

Ms Harman, who is the Mother of the House as the longest serving female MP, had suggested a return to Covid-era remote working could be needed to ensure the protection of politicians in the face of threats and intimidation.

She suggested a return to a “hybrid” model of working could be examined by a Speaker’s Conference.

“They could sometimes vote through the division lobbies, or they could sometimes vote online. I think we’ve got a process now that we experimented with during Covid, which we could actually bring back in,” she said.

It also comes as Jonathan Hall, KC, the Government’s independent reviewer of terrorism law, warned that the terror threat posed by Islamist extremists in Britain had increased because of events in the Middle East.

He highlighted the fact that the ringleader of the London bombings on July 7, 2005, which killed 52 people, was motivated by events in Palestine.

‘MPs scared to show in Parliament’

He said: “I think that the risk is now greater as a result of October [when Hamas attacked Israel].”

He said his biggest concern was the threats to MPs from people online. “When you see last week, MPs literally scared to show [in parliament], apparently wanting to change their behaviour in parliament because of threats that they’ve been receiving.

“If those are done in order to affect the way in which the government acts and way parliamentarians operate, then actually that does begin to fall within the scope of terrorism and might even call for a counterterrorism response.”

The Tory party has been engulfed in a row about Islamophobia after MP Lee Anderson claimed that Islamists had “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

He was suspended from the party but the Prime Minister has refused to describe his comments as Islamophobic amid concern that the definition of the term used by Labour and the Lib Dems threatens free speech and curtailed legitimate criticism of Islamist extremism.

The Prime Minister has described offensive comments by Mr Anderson as “wrong” but denied the Conservative Party has “Islamophobic tendencies”.

In an interview with the BBC when asked if the party has a problem with Islamophobia, Mr Sunak said: “Of course it doesn’t.”

In an article for the Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, said he was “smeared” as an Islamophobe after he spoke out against the “intimidation” by Islamist extremists and their “extreme Left-wing allies.”

“It’s now become routine to use the ‘Islamophobia’ label to silence criticism of extremism and sectarian politics,” he said, as he warned that some definitions of Islamophobia, including one adopted by Labour, threatened the backdoor introduction of a blasphemy law.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.