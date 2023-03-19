Guards shoot at off-duty deputy trying to crash gate at Navy base, California cops say

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy accused of drunken driving tried to crash a gate at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California officials say

Guards at the gate opened fire on the vehicle but no one was hurt in the Friday, March 17, incident, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The base went into lockdown following the incident, KSWB reported.

“They had to be going decently fast, got airborne, sirens and then all of a sudden you hear small arms,” neighbor Jeremy Braud told the station, estimating he heard about 10 gunshots.

Sgt. Michael Cruz was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, sheriff’s officials said.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, the release said. A 16-year veteran, Cruz served in the emergency planning detail.

“The Sheriff’s Department will not tolerate criminal behavior in its ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions,” the release said.

