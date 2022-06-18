Guardsman, who is also an aspiring state corrections officer, charged with allegedly sexually abusing women

A member of the armed forces attending school to become a state corrections officer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman and attempting to sexually abuse another.

Sammy Joe Faris was taken into custody at Lowell Correctional Institution at 11120 NW Gainesville Road by Ocala Police Department officer Daniel Collier on Friday afternoon.

Faris was charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery. His bond was set at $20,000 for both charges.

Resignation: Marion County Sheriff's Office: Corporal resigns, criticizes agency leadership

Enforcement: Marion County beefs up police presence at schools and graduations in wake of Texas massacre

Back home: 'Their march is over': Two Marion County vets, bodies unclaimed, laid to rest with dignity

First appearance

At his first appearance held in front of Administrative Judge for Family Court and Circuit Judge Ann Melinda Craggs on Saturday morning at the Marion County Jail where he stayed overnight, she told the 35-year-old man that there was probable cause for his arrest.

The Marion County Jail

Faris told the judge that he doesn't have any income, has three children and a minimal amount of savings.

Appointed a public defender to represent him, the judge left the bond at $20,000. She told him if he post bail, then he cannot have any contact with any of the alleged victims. His next court date is scheduled for July.

Jail officials said Faris is being held in a separate section of the jail because of his status.

Outside of the jail, Faris told a Star-Banner reporter that he's in the U.S. National Guard. He said he was transferred from Tennessee to Florida and is in the special forces unit. He said he's training to become a corrections officer.

"I'm innocent of these charges," he said.

First alleged victim

Police officials said at the time of his arrest, Faris was enrolled at Lowell correction's officers academy for roughly a month.

According to Collier's report, he went to Lowell and met the warden who told him that two women reportedly had been sexually battered by one of their male recruits. They also had received a report about a third woman claiming Faris had sexually harassed her. Authorities did not reveal any information about the women.

Story continues

The entrance at Lowell Correctional Institution

The detective found one woman and interviewed her. She said she invited Faris over to her residence and while there, he touched and kissed her. She said she told him to stop several times, but Faris ignored her.

The alleged victim said she was laying on her stomach on a bed when Faris approached her from behind. The woman said he tried penetrating her. She said Faris continued trying to have sex with her and she was shaking with fear. She said Faris eventually stopped.

Second alleged victim

Collier interviewed a second woman who said she and Faris were in a car when he touched and kissed her.

She said she told him to stop, but he persisted.

The alleged victim said he removed her clothing, and that she gave in to him and the two had sex.

Ocala Police Department forensic van

The woman said Faris did not understand the meaning of the word no.

Third woman

The detective met a third woman. She said she talked with the first alleged victim who told her what happened between her and Faris.

She said she was also made aware of the second incident between Faris and the other woman.

The third woman said Faris wanted to know what the second woman was saying about him. Collier documented the messages. The woman said she decided to come forward and tell what she knows.

Ocala Police Department

Collier said he contacted a fourth woman who alleged that Collier has behaved inappropriately around her. She said he frequently sexually harassed and made lewd comments at her.

Faris' interview

At the conclusion of his interviews, Collier met with Faris. He told the detective that he and the second victim had consensual sex, and she initiated one of their encounters.

With the first victim, Faris claims they were hanging out. He said they were naked and she kissed him. He admitted to getting behind her, but stopped when he noticed she was shaking.

He denied trying to force himself on her. Faris told the detective that he had text messages to prove his innocence. He was unable to show the detective the messages because they were deleted, according to the report.

Razor wire at the maximum security Lowell Correctional Institution as seen in this 1998 file photo.

Thinking he would be blamed for the alleged assaults, Faris said he told a recruit coordinator about what happened. Faris said the activities with the women were consensual.

Collier said the coordinator told him that Faris mentioned one of his sexual liaisons, but nothing about the others.

Faris was then arrested.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Guardsman, who is also an aspiring state corrections officer, charged with allegedly sexually abusing women