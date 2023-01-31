Guardsman who threatened to crash plane into Anheuser-Busch plant gets probation

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery on Schrock Road. An Ohio Army National Guardsman is facing three years of probation for threatening to crash a stolen plane into the plant.

An Ohio Army National Guardsman is facing three years of probation for threatening to crash a stolen plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on Columbus' North Side allegedly with another Guardsman.

James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill, Morgan County, pleaded guilty in December to one count of inciting to violence, a third-degree felony, for posting the threats in an online chat filled with other Guardsmen.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller sentenced Meade Tuesday morning to probation with a suspended sentence of three years in prison that could be imposed if he violates his probation. This sentence was jointly recommended by Franklin County prosecutors and Meade's defense attorney.

Miller also prohibited Meade from using social media while on probation and to serve 200 hours of community service.

Miller could have given Meade up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Meade was arrested in April within a week of codefendant and fellow-Guardsman Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus' Far North Side.

Develin is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with making terroristic threats, including against a Columbus Jewish school where he was employed as a security guard, according to court documents in a tangential federal case. Develin teased he would commit a shooting at the school in the same online group chat with other Guardsmen, according to court records.

Develin pleaded guilty in October in federal court to charges related to manufacturing and selling machine guns for 3D printing parts that can turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons. His sentencing in federal court is scheduled for Feb. 28. He could receive up to 25 years in prison for his federal crimes.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Cory Helffrich said at the sentencing hearing that Meade posted "deeply disturbing" messages on the chat and the two Guardsmen discussed targeting the Anheuser-Busch plant because its towers resemble the Twin Towers.

Defense attorney Bryan Bowen said Meade made some dumb comments but he doesn't believe Meade intended to follow through on any of the threats.

Stephanie Beougher, a spokeswoman for the Ohio National Guard, previously said both Meade and Develin are still members of the Ohio Army National Guard, but their security clearances and any favorable actions, such as promotions or transfers, have been suspended.

On March 15, Develin posted in the group chat on Discord that "if the military actually decides to ever crack down on extremists, they're going to have to kick at least half of us out," according to federal court records.

