Guatemala asks US to limit deportees on planes

Guatemala has asked the US to limit the number of people it puts on planes for deportation to Central American countries to 25, down from 60 to 90.

Two people had to be taken to hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus upon getting off a deportation flight.

Guatemala says it is concerned deported migrants from the US - which has the highest number of cases in the world - will spread the virus to Guatemala.

Guatemala has had 70 confirmed cases.

In an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the country, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has banned travel between the different regions before and during Easter.