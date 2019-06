THE HAGUE, June 12 (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice said on Wednesday it had been notified by Guatemala and Belize that they wish it to help them resolve a border dispute.

In a statement, the court said it had been notified by the governments of the central American countries following national referendums held in Guatemala in 2018 and Belize in 2019 on whether to submit the dispute to the court. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)