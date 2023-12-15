Guatemala’s Central Bank Says Economy Is Resilient to Political Shock

(Bloomberg) -- Guatemala’s economy will again prove resilient to political turmoil and grow close to its full potential through 2024, according to the country’s central bank.

Gross domestic product will expand 3.5% this year and next, led by growth in remittances and an expansion of the country’s financial industry, Central Bank President Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci and Vice-President Alfredo Blanco said in an interview. Inflation will end the year within the bank’s target of 3%-5% and remain within that range in 2024, they added.

“There is a disconnect between how the economy is performing and political issues,” Blanco said Thursday in a video conference from Guatemala City. “Investors here are conditioned to the macroeconomic stability we’ve had for decades.”

He cited the resignation of President Otto Perez Molina in 2015, when gross domestic product expanded 4.1%, as an example of Guatemala’s economic resilience.

This time, the Central American nation’s economy is being tested by a political crisis involving allegations of fraud this year’s presidential election won by Bernardo Arevalo. Uncertainty about his inauguration on Jan. 14 has rattled investors, who fear Guatemala could be subject to international sanctions in case its democratically elected president is barred from taking office.

The country’s top court partly assuaged those fears on Thursday as it ordered congress to guarantee Arevalo’s inauguration, also urging President Alejandro Giammattei to fully carry out the transition of power. The court also said prosecutors may continue their criminal investigations into Arevalo’s political party.

Guatemalan bonds led gains in emerging markets on Thursday after selling off earlier in the week. Bonds continued to rise on Friday morning.

Blanco said that Guatemalans widely expect the president and vice president to take office next month.

Supply Chains

Local supply chains and energy production were briefly disrupted during two weeks of protests in October, but have since returned to normal, Blanco and Gonzalez Ricci said. Responses to economic surveys in November turned more optimistic than those in October, they added.

The government will end the year with a fiscal deficit of 1.5% of GDP. Next year’s budget forecasts a deficit of 1.7% of GDP, though it will likely be “significantly lower” as Arevalo is expected to spend cautiously once in office, Gonzalez Ricci said.

Tax collection has been high enough to service debt and political shocks won’t derail the country’s commitment to honoring its obligations, Gonzalez Ricci said, adding that the government will likely tap global markets next year with a bond issuance of $500 million to $1 billion.

Authorities have been drafting a report for the incoming government that outlines steps to achieve an investment-grade credit rating, Gonzalez Ricci said. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both upgraded Guatemala this year to BB. Moody’s Investors Service rates the country at Ba1, one notch below investment grade.

Guatemala has one of the world’s lowest levels of government debt, equivalent to less than 30% of GDP.

