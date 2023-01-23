Guatemala country profile

Map of Guatemala

Guatemala is still trying to come to terms with a 36-year-long civil war.

The conflict, which ended in 1996, pitted leftist, mostly Mayan insurgents against the state, which - backed by the US - waged a vicious campaign to eliminate the guerrillas.

More than 200,000 people - most of them civilians - were killed or disappeared.

A peace accord negotiated by the United Nations has resulted in continued economic growth and successful democratic elections, although poverty, crime, drug trafficking, and civil instability remain major issues.

It is a country of striking features and a strong indigenous culture. It is mountainous, forested and dotted with Mayan ruins, lakes, volcanoes and orchids.

The indigenous Maya make up about half of the population but rights campaigners say they face extreme inequality. The country is a major corridor for smuggling drugs.

REPUBLIC OF GUATEMALA: FACTS

Capital: Guatemala City

Area: 108,889 sq km

Population: 17.6 million

Language: Spanish

Life expectancy: 71 years (men) 77 years (women)

LEADER

President: Alejandro Giammattei



Conservative candidate and ex-prison chief Alejandro Giammattei took office in January 2020 after defeating his centre-left opponent Sandra Torres in the 2019 presidential elections, helped by his "tough-on-crime" agenda.

He will serve a single four-year term, and took over from Jimmy Morales, a former comedian with no prior political experience.

In contrast, both Mr Giammattei and Ms Torres, a former First Lady, have stood for president a number of times.

President Giammattei has said his priorities are tackling corruption and dealing with migration, which has caused tension in relations with the United States.

MEDIA

Journalists who expose corruption among politicians and officials face threats and violence, say press freedom watchdogs.

Privately-owned outlets dominate the media. Ownership is highly concentrated, especially in the TV industry.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Guatemala's history:

Thousands disappeared during the civil war between 1960 and 1996

1821 - Guatemala, under Spanish rule since 1524, becomes independent.

1839-1944 - The country sees a series of dictatorships with brief interludes of constitutional legitimacy.

1944 - Start of 10 years of democracy. President Juan Jose Arevalo undertakes major social reforms and Colonel Jacobo Arbenz, who succeeds him, launches land reform and nationalizes the property of US companies.

1954 - Coup brings Col Carlos Castillo Armas to power, with the backing of the CIA. His regime is marked by repression and the emergence of the first death squads.

1960-1996 - Civil war begins after a far-left guerrilla movement, inspired by the Cuban revolution, emerges and is promptly followed by a far-right counter-guerrilla movement.

1963 - Elected president Gen Miguel Ydigoras Fuentes is overthrown. A series of coups follows, with regimes dominated by the armed forces and marked by atrocities by the far right.

1979-1996 - The country witnesses assassinations, massacres and disappearances throughout its territory.

1982 - Gen Efrain Rios Montt takes power after a coup, installs military tribunals and launches "scorched earth" counter-insurgency campaign to wipe out guerrilla support in heavily-Indian provinces. An estimated 626 Indian villages are annihilated under the "scorched earth" offensive.

1986 - Return of civilian rule.

1996 - Government and guerrillas sign a peace accord focused mainly on the recognition as full citizens of indigenous Guatemalans and the bolstering of civilian power to the detriment of the army.

1999 - A truth commission blames military for 93% of all massacres, tortures, disappearances and assassinations during the war which left 200,000 dead and disappeared.

2002 - Guatemala and Belize agree on draft settlement to their long-standing border dispute at talks brokered by Organization of American States (OAS).

2003 - Guatemala - along with Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras - agrees on a free-trade agreement with the US.

2008 - Guatemala and Belize hold referendums and submit their border dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for arbitration.

2014 - The US promises to give millions of dollars of aid to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras to combat gang violence and help citizens repatriated from the US, as part of efforts to cope with growing migration.

2019 - The US and Guatemala sign a migration agreement, to require migrants from El Salvador and Honduras who pass through Guatemala to seek asylum there first. The US had threatened Guatemala with tariffs if it did not comply.

2022 - Guatemala and Belize submit their initial briefs on their border dispute to ICJ for consideration.