Guatemala profile - Media
Organized crime and corruption in Guatemala severely affect the functioning of government, and journalists, activists, and public officials who confront crime, corruption and other sensitive issues risk attack, says the watchdog Freedom House.
Private operators dominate the media. Four national TV channels share the same owner and have a virtual monopoly in TV broadcasting. They have been criticised for being pro-government. Press ownership is also concentrated.
There were 10.7 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 58% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the leading social network.
Press
Prensa Libre - private daily
La Hora - private daily, now online-only
elPeriodico - private daily
El Siglo - private, business daily
Television
Canal 3 - commercial
Teleonce (Canal 11) - commercial
Televisiete (Canal 7) - commercial
Trecevision (Canal 13) - commercial
Radio
Emisoras Unidas - commercial
Radio Cultural TGN - private, religious/cultural, in Spanish, English and indigenous languages
Radio Sonora - news and talk
Nuevo Mundo Radio - commercial