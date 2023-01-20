Guatemala profile - Media

Journalists face regular physical attacks

Organized crime and corruption in Guatemala severely affect the functioning of government, and journalists, activists, and public officials who confront crime, corruption and other sensitive issues risk attack, says the watchdog Freedom House.

Private operators dominate the media. Four national TV channels share the same owner and have a virtual monopoly in TV broadcasting. They have been criticised for being pro-government. Press ownership is also concentrated.

There were 10.7 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 58% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the leading social network.

Press

Television

Canal 3 - commercial

Teleonce (Canal 11) - commercial

Televisiete (Canal 7) - commercial

Trecevision (Canal 13) - commercial

Radio