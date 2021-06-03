Guatemala says U.S. to send half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country.

Under pressure from the international community to share a surplus of vaccines, U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how his country would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million doses with the rest of the world.

Vaccine roll out has been slow in many emerging markets countries, including Guatemala.

"We were just told that the government of the United States will work with us and send half a million vaccines," Giammattei said in a recording shared by the government.

Earlier this week, Giammattei told Reuters in an interview that he is seeking COVID-19 vaccine supplies from the United States, adding that he believed they would be forthcoming with AstraZeneca shots.

(Reporting by Sofia MenchuWriting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Aurora Ellis)

