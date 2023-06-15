Guatemala sentences journalist to years in jail

STORY: A court in Guatemala has sentenced Jose Zamora, a well-known journalist, to six years in prison on corruption charges.

The 66-year-old's work has criticized successive governments, and the case has been branded an attack on free speech by rights groups.

The judge on Wednesday announced the sentencing and said that Zamora would also be fined more than 38-thousand dollars.

He was absolved of charges of blackmail and influence peddling.

Speaking after the ruling, Zamora, wearing handcuffs, said that the court had not allowed him to present evidence and proclaimed his innocence.

He has said the case against him is a 'political persecution' by Guatemala's president due to reporting on alleged corruption involving the president and his close allies.

Zamora plans to appeal and is considering taking the case to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The veteran journalist founded one of the country's leading investigative media outlets - elPeriodico - in 1996.

He was arrested in July last year during a crackdown that ensnared prosecutors, judges, human rights activists, journalists and opposition officials.

His paper was closed in May.