Guatemalan citizen jailed for reentering country

Aug. 4—The United States Department of Justice announced a Guatemalan citizen living in Chenango County was sentenced to prison for reentering the country illegally.

Rogelio Lopez-Lopez, also known as Hugo Gilardo Sales-Gomez, 37, was sentenced to serve seven months in prison for unlawfully reentering the United States after previously being deported, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Thomas Brophy, field office director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement and Removal Operations, Buffalo Field Office announced in a media release.

As part of his guilty plea, Lopez-Lopezt admitted that he returned to the United States after being previously deported in 2006 and without making application to lawfully reenter, the release said. He came to the attention of federal authorities after being arrested by the Chenango County Sheriff's Office for an assault charge. Following his conviction in Chenango County for third-degree assault, Lopez-Lopez was sentenced to serve 179 days in the Chenango County Jail. At the conclusion of that sentence, ICE-ERO arrested him on the federal charge.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.