Guatemalan man charged with entering U.S. illegally

Feb. 15—A Guatemalan man who federal authorities say was removed from the United States multiple times faces charges of returning illegally.

Bartolo De Jesus Felipe-Morales, 39, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on a charge of illegal re-entry into the country by a previously removed alien.

The indictment alleges Felipe-Morales was removed from the United States on five occasions dating back to 2003 but returned sometime after his most recent removal in February 2014, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said.

He was encountered in Lackawanna County on Dec. 17, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Felipe-Morales faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, along with a term of supervised release and a fine.

— DAVID SINGLETON