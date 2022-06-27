Guatemalan president arrives in U.S. for visit after snubbing summit

FILE PHOTO: 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alejandro Giammattei
    President of Guatemala
  • Alejandro Mayorkas
    American lawyer and government official

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei landed in the United States for a two-day working tour on Monday, a presidential spokesperson confirmed, as bilateral ties remained strained after he opted out of the Summit of the Americas this month.

Giammattei's decision followed criticism by the U.S. government over Guatemala's re-election of its attorney general, who is accused of "significant corruption."

The official agenda for the visit includes a session before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Giammattei will also meet with the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to discuss regional security, Guatemala's efforts to combat cross-border crime, migration and drug trafficking.

Giammattei traveled to Washington in December as well without meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. No official explanation was given for why the leaders did not meet on either occasion.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • UK Farm Recruiters Shun Russians Even as Labor Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowGarnik Kazarian, a 31-year-old from Moscow, spent almost three months last year picking strawberries on a farm in Scotland. His hopes to return to the UK

  • Is Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Using Debt Sensibly?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Where do the candidates for Illinois governor stand on abortion?

    Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it will be up to the states to decide if abortion is legal; and, if it is, under what circumstances. That adds weight to the importance of the abortion issue in Illinois' upcoming primary elections.

  • On Japan's farms, a weakening yen adds to slow-burning discontent

    Japanese farmer Kiyoharu Hirao has started to add more rice to the mix he gives his cattle in order to stretch his money further as a plunging yen drives up the cost of imported corn used in animal feed. That makes him worried about the quality of his prized wagyu beef and, along with some other farmers facing similar hardship across the country, angry at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that once held an almost unshakable grip on rural Japan. "I don't know how much more people can take, myself included, since the price of feed and other products keeps going up," the 73-year-old Hirao told Reuters at his farm on the outskirts of Yamagata city, strains of classical music rising from speakers inside his barn.

  • Ethno-racial minorities in Canada have less access to affordable housing than whites

    A new study on Canada's affordability crisis has found that visible minorities have less access to affordable housing than whites in Canada. (Shutterstock)Canada is grappling with a housing affordability crisis. Housing prices and rent have increased dramatically over the past few years. Families are increasingly spending 30 per cent or more of their pre-tax income on housing costs. High housing costs leave families little money for other necessities like food or health care. They also prevent t

  • G-7 Edges Closer to Ditching Pledge to End Fossil-Fuel Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven is moving toward reversing a commitment to halt the financing of overseas fossil-fuel projects by year’s end, a proposal now viewed favorably by most members, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life

  • G-7 moves closer to backing price cap on Russian oil

    The Group of Seven (G-7) countries are moving closer to endorsing a price cap on Russian oil — an untested plan that would seek to limit the Kremlin’s profits from selling the commodity worldwide. The idea has been floated in recent weeks as the United States and its allies search for ways to further squeeze…

  • MSNBC Taps Alex Wagner as Rachel Maddow’s Successor

    MSNBC has found its new 9 pm host: Former MSNBC dayside host and CBS News anchor Alex Wagner. Wagner effectively succeeds Rachel Maddow, who shifted to a weekly format earlier this year. Maddow continues to host the hour on Monday nights, and when there is breaking news coverage (for example, she led coverage after the […]

  • Ukraine war robs India's 'Diamond City' of its sparkle

    Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of around two million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the Ukraine war.

  • North Korea says U.S. is setting up Asian NATO; vows stronger defence

    North Korea has accused the United States of setting up a military alliance like NATO in Asia, saying the unwavering U.S. aim to oust North Korea's government compelled it to develop stronger defences. The North Korean criticism comes amid concern it could be preparing its first nuclear test in five years and after a recent agreement between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden to deploy more U.S. weapons if deemed necessary to deter the North.

  • Stands collapse during Colombian bullfight, killing 4

    Part of the wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia on Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the ground. At least four people were killed and hundreds more were injured, authorities said.

  • Gas prices in South Carolina tumble ahead of July 4. Here’s where it’s the cheapest

    With gas prices falling, this week could be a good time to fill up before demand jumps for the busy July 4 holiday travel weekend.

  • John Oliver Scorns Democrats for ‘Dispiriting’ Failure to ‘Meet the Moment’ After Roe v Wade Reversal (Video)

    The "Last Week Tonight" host struggled to comprehend responses that were "so completely out of touch with how people were feeling"

  • How to beat inflation and snag fireworks deals this July Fourth

    Despite soaring wholesale prices, the latest data suggests you may be able to beat inflation and snag some fireworks deals — if you’re patient.

  • BBC Presenter Is Slammed For Using Phrase ‘Pro-Life’ In Discussion On Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

    The BBC has been pulled into the controversy following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, after one of its news presenters used a controversial term on air. Today presenter Amol Rajan used the term “pro-life” twice on air to describe anti-abortion campaigners. During the flagship BBC radio news programme, Rajan eschewed […]

  • Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week

    Stocks swayed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week. Wall Street will have a few more reports this week that could provide more insight into inflation, economic growth and the Fed's path ahead.

  • Man who killed Georgia corrections officers during escape found dead in prison cell

    He was convicted and sentenced for the death of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue which happened in June 2017.

  • Suspect named in Oslo shooting; vigil canceled

    STORY: A Norwegian court has identified the suspect of Saturday’s (June 25) deadly rampage at a gay bar in Oslo.Zaniar Matapour, a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was named on Monday (June 27).He is accused of killing two people and injuring 21 the same day the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade.Members of the city’s LGBTQ community had been preparing a demonstration of solidarity to honor the victims, but police advised organizers to cancel the event.Despite having given approval for Monday's planned gathering, security concerns led to the change in advice.Following Saturday's attack, Norway has raised its terrorism threat assessment to its highest level.Oslo Pride, one of the backers of Monday's demonstration was not immediately available for comment.The police have described Matapour as a radicalized Islamist with a history of mental illness.Intelligence services said they had been aware of him since 2015 and that he had been part of a network of Islamist extremists in Norway.The Oslo district court will decide on Monday the initial terms of Matapour’s detention during the investigation into the mass shooting.Police have said the suspect will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.Matapour's lawyer, John Christian Elden, did not reply to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.He told private broadcaster TV2 that it was currently not possible to draw any conclusions about the motives or reasons for the attack.Matapour is accused of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. His response to the accusations is not known.

  • These Celebrity Kids Stole Their Parents' Faces And We Love It

    We’ll never know if doppelgangers truly exist, but we can recall a group of people who’ve stolen celebrities’ faces: their children.

  • Analysis-Food export bans, from India to Argentina, risk fueling inflation

    It only took 24 hours last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in India - the world's second-largest producer of wheat - to shelve its plans to "feed the world". In April, Modi had said publicly that the world's most populous democracy was ready to fill part of the gap left by Ukraine in global grains markets by increasing its wheat exports, following five consecutive record harvests. India traditionally exports only a modest amount of wheat, retaining most of its crop for domestic consumption.