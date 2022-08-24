Gubernatorial campaign heats up as Evers announced $600 million in tax relief and Michels criticizes Evers' handling of Kenosha riots

Evers announces $600 million in tax relief including 10% income tax cut using state budget surplus

“Our state is in a strong fiscal position, and there is no reason these dollars should sit in state coffers when families need help now,” Evers said during a news conference at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee. “We can help lower out-of-pocket costs for Wisconsinites today while providing long-term tax relief and still making sure we have readily available state resources to invest in our priorities in the next state budget.”

The plan will have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, which previously rejected Evers' tax rebate proposals, saying cuts should come after the November election. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, dismissed the tax proposal.

Evers' proposal includes a 10% tax cut for single filers at or below $100,000 in annual adjusted gross income and married-joint filers at or below $150,000. The average recipient would see an income tax credit of $221 annual reduction in their individual income taxes and the median family of four will receive an annual tax cut of more than $375.

On the 2-year anniversary of Kenosha unrest after the Jacob Blake shooting, Tim Michels criticizes Tony Evers' response to the riots

Governor hopeful Tim Michels and attorney general candidate Eric Toney met with U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, law enforcement officers, and Kenosha officials and criticized Gov. Tony Evers for his response to the riots.

"You can fix buildings, you can rebuild businesses, but the fear that I still heard in people's voices today — the concern that they have that this could happen again because they see no change in Madison. That's what November is all about," Michels told reporters following a roundtable discussion with law enforcement, local officials and local business owners affected by the 2020 riots.

Evers said Monday he has no regrets about how he handled the unrest in Kenosha in 2020. "Obviously violence and the results that happened are not acceptable in any stretch of the way, but we worked with the leaders in Kenosha and every time they asked us for something — even the very first day — we did exactly what they wanted us to do," Evers said in a campaign stop in West Allis

The Money

MILWAUKEE BREWING: Milwaukee Brewing Co. announced on social media Tuesday that it's closing its taproom near Fiserv Forum, and confirmed that a "new brewery" is buying the taproom at 1128 N. Ninth St.

FOXCONN: The final home within the Foxconn development site sells to Mount Pleasant for $950,000 after years of litigation.

The Fun Stuff

RUTH FOUNDATION: The new Ruth Foundation for the Arts in Milwaukee has already become a major national arts funder.

SOUTH SIDE: The Jackson Grill steakhouse on the south side will reopen under new ownership after closing in March.

The Games

BREWERS: Corbin Burnes has trouble against the Dodgers and his troubles continued last night as he gave up 7 runs in the Brewers 10-1 loss.

PACKERS: Kicker Mason Crosby says he's on track to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Today's Weather

Sunny and 83. It's been that kind of a Summer.

