Gucci faces cultural appropriation backlash over $790 'Indy Full Turban'

Gucci is back in hot water.

Just months after the Italian fashion house faced backlash for a sweater that resembled blackface, Gucci has come under fire yet again for their $790 "Indy Full Turban" that many social media users are deeming cultural appropriation.

The controversial product – which first hit the runway at Milan Fashion Week in February 2018 – is currently listed on Nordstrom.com, although it is currently sold out. The name has since been changed to "Indy Full Head Wrap."

It's described as a "gorgeously crafted turban (that) is ready to turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style."

However, many slammed the luxury fashion company for appropriating the Sikh headdress, calling the item terribly offensive to those who practice the religion and are often discriminated against for wearing the traditional headwear.

Blackface shoes and Holocaust T-shirts: Fashion brands' most controversial designs

"The turban is not just an accessory to monetize," the Sikh Coalition tweeted Tuesday. "It's a religious article of faith that millions of Sikhs view as sacred. Many find this cultural appropriation inappropriate, since those wearing the turban just for fashion will not appreciate its deep religious significance."

The turban is not just an accessory to monetize; it's a religious article of faith that millions of Sikhs view as sacred. Many find this cultural appropriation inappropriate, since those wearing the turban just for fashion will not appreciate its deep religious significance. pic.twitter.com/fldmxa3Wvr — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) May 14, 2019

Sikhism is the fifth largest religion with more than 25 million Sikhs around the world, according to the Sikh Coalition.

Simran Jeet Singh, who describes himself as an "empathy builder," accused Gucci of "profit(ing) off the same look" that Sikhs are "attacked and killed for."

Related: Gucci plans to step up diversity hiring after 'blackface' controversy

User @SouthernSikh added: "Shame on @gucci for using our identity as a fashion accessory and shame on @Nordstrom for giving @gucci the platform to sell it. #appropriation #hurtful #unacceptable."

USA TODAY has reached out to Gucci and Nordstrom for comment.

In February, Gucci faced similar backlash over an $890 sweater that resembled blackface. The luxury fashion company pulled the controversial sweater from stores after celebrities like Spike Lee and T.I. called for a boycott the brand.

Gucci later announced that the company would be increasing its diversity hiring, and would add a new global director for diversity and inclusion, as well as five new designers for its Rome office.

Contributing: Maeve McDermott

More: Director Spike Lee boycotts Gucci, Prada brands over blackface fashion

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gucci faces cultural appropriation backlash over $790 'Indy Full Turban'