Gucci heirs worry over family depiction in Ridley Scott film

  • Lady Gaga plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Lady Gaga plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Lady Gaga, wearing a wedding dress in background left, plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Lady Gaga, wearing a wedding dress in background left, plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Lady Gaga, wearing a wedding dress in background left, plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Lady Gaga, wearing a wedding dress in background left, plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
1 / 6

Italy Lady Gaga Gucci Movie

Lady Gaga plays Maurizio Gucci's former wife Patrizia Reggiani during the shooting of a movie by Ridley Scott, based on the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, in Rome, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN BARRY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (AP) — The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name nearly a century ago in Florence, are appealing to filmmaker Ridley Scott to respect their family’s legacy in a new film that focuses on a sensational murder.

“The House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is based on a book about the 1995 murder-for-hire of one of Gucci's grandchildren, Maurizio, and the subsequent trial and conviction of his ex-wife. Patrizia Reggiani, portrayed by Lady Gaga, served 16 years in prison for contracting the murder.

One of Maurizio’s second cousins, Patrizia Gucci, is worried that the film goes beyond the headline-grabbing true-crime story and pries into the private lives of the Guccio Gucci heirs.

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,’’ Gucci told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system....Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

Patrizia Gucci said she reached out to Ridley Scott’s wife, Giannina Facio, for clarification on the scope of the film, but has not received any reply. Facio met with members of the Gucci family in the early 2000s to discuss another project that was to have focused on the roles of Patrizia Gucci's father, Paolo, and grandfather Aldo in expanding the brand into a global luxury player. The fact that the production company did not reach out for the new film only heightens the family's concerns, she said.

Ridley Scott’s production company did not respond to requests for comment, made also through their Italian counterpart.

The Guccis are not the first Italian fashion family to wrestle with onscreen depictions about tragic events. The Versace family put out a statement in 2018 about the season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” that dealt with the murder of fashion house founder Gianni Versace, saying the TV series was not authorized and should be considered “a work of fiction.”

Patrizia Gucci said her family will decide what further action they might take after seeing the film. Their concerns stem top actors having been cast to play family members whose stories intersect little with Maurizio Gucci’s murder, the lack of current contact with Scott’s production company and inaccuracies they see in the book on which the film is based.

Al Pacino plays Aldo Gucci, whom his granddaughter remembers as an expert salesman who opened Gucci stores on Rome’s via Condotti and in New York, bringing in VIP clientele and expanding the brand's global reach. And Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, whose creative contributions included the idea to create the Gucci brand's famed double-G logo as well as its trademark plasticized bags and moccasins.

It is this story that she recounts in her own book, “Gucci, The True Story of a Successful Dynasty,” which was published in Italian in 2015.

Patrizia Gucci said paparazzi photos from the “House of Gucci” set have not been at all reassuring.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all,” Patrizia Gucci said.

Leto’s Paolo Gucci, meanwhile, is shown with unkempt hair, and a lilac corduroy suit not at all in line with his daughter’s recollections. “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended,’’ she said.

The Gucci family has not been involved with the Gucci fashion house since 1993, when Maurizio sold his remaining stake to the Bahrain-based company, Investcorp. It was later bought by the French group PPR, which is now Kering.

The fashion house is cooperating with the “The House of Gucci,” opening its archives to the film company for wardrobe and props. Salma Hayek, the wife of Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, appears in the film. Leto is a close friend of creative director Alessandro Michele.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Philip’s Final Ride Will Be A Land Rover Gun Bus

    The custom Defender was designed in part by the Duke of Edinburgh…

  • St. Vincent seeks water, funds as volcano keeps erupting

    Leaders of volcano-wracked St. Vincent said Tuesday that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies, and they estimated that the eastern Caribbean island will need hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from the eruption of La Soufriere.

  • The Royal Family Shares a Rare Family Photo of Prince Philip and His Great-Grandchildren

    The Duchess of Cambridge captured the sentimental photo in 2018.

  • From Masks to Sweat to Margs, These Long-Lasting Lipsticks Pass Every Test

    Consider them summer-proof.

  • From the Austin Metro to royal bracelets: how Prince Philip championed elegant design

    The Duke of Edinburgh, so often caricatured as abrupt and no-nonsense, isn’t your first thought when you consider the supposed whims and fancies of creativity. Yet he had a passion for art and design, both as patron and creator. Indeed, if many obituaries are calling the Duke a renaissance man for his wide portfolio of interests, it’s worth noting he could also be a classicist, a modernist, even - whisper it softly - a romantic. The most obvious port of call when examining his legacy is naturally the Prince Philip Designers Prize, now the longest-running design prize in the UK. Dubbed the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for Elegant Design when it was founded in 1959, it was set up to encourage creativity in the post-war austerity years. The Prince - who remained on the panel for decades, and “discreetly” guided the decisions -- was properly switched onto the importance of British design when it came to kitting out the Royal yacht Britannia in the 1950s, which needed the best of everything, from bathroom fittings to saloon furniture. “It brought home to me that people were sitting there designing these things,” he told Kevin McCloud in an interview in 2009, to mark the prize’s 50th anniversary. The use of the word “elegant”, which would eventually be lost, shouldn’t be taken too literally: the Duke wasn’t out to award chintz and china. Just “elegant solutions” to everyday life. “That was the point… to try and get back to design plus,” he explained. “Functionalism plus.” Over the years, the prize would reward a dizzying array of unique products, from a sleek refrigerator in the first edition, to a cordless shaver, a splendid gold and lapis lazuli brooch (now in the V&A) and the Austin Metro. In 1990 it would become the Designers’ Prize, rewarding individuals rather than products: Terence Conran, Thomas Heatherwick, James Dyson... The variety and the rigour of the selections does somehow seem to reflect the Duke himself, whose practicality never allowed for inelegance. Asked if he felt design was fundamental to human existence, he balked. “No - but it makes existence a lot better, doesn’t it? It makes it worthwhile, a positive experience, rather than just having to struggle through it.” The Duke’s taste wasn’t formed in a vacuum. Apparently his father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, had some artistic talent, and of course his son Prince Charles loves a watercolour and a neoclassical column (they all “could easily have made a career in the fine arts if they were not otherwise engaged,” promises an editor of the British Art Journal). Vitally, though, he also cited Prince Albert in that same interview - his own great-grandfather, and of course the most recent example of a Prince Consort, though he never used that title. He approvingly noted how, at the Great Exhibition of 1851, “the Prince Consort was saying that you’ve got to have a marriage of art, manufacturing and engineering to produce good stuff. I think they split after that, but now they’re gradually coming together again.” You could say one of his lifelong aims was to continue that reunion.

  • U.S. Treasury sets up new 'recovery office' to oversee relief programs

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday unveiled a new office to oversee the implementation of economic relief programs, including nearly $420 billion in programs under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan. The new office will report to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and will be led by Jacob Leibenluft, a counselor to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will work closely with Gene Sperling, the White House rescue plan coordinator.

  • GOP donors and lawmakers reportedly discussed how to tackle big tech during an RNC event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

    Republicans discussed a "strategy on social media and big tech" at the former president's Florida resort, CNBC reported.

  • Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr Talk 'Unconditional Love' of Motherhood and Their 'Close' Relationship

    Miranda Kerr shares 10-year-old son Flynn with Katy Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom

  • Taylor Swift Surprises Nurse 'Serving on the Frontlines' with a Handwritten Note and 'Cozy' Gifts

    "I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients," Swift wrote in the handwritten note to fan Britta Thomason

  • 14 child stars who quit Hollywood for good

    Child stars don't always continue acting into adulthood - sometimes they leave Hollywood behind to have a normal life.

  • Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out with Baby Khai for a Family Aquarium Visit

    Khai is the most cultured seven-month-old around.

  • In New F9 Trailer, Dom Has Family Problems (And Magnets)

    Magnets, NOS, flying cars, and family problems? The latest trailer for F9 promises more absurd entertainment from The Fast and the Furious franchise. The post In New F9 Trailer, Dom Has Family Problems (And Magnets) appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pieces of a Woman Falls Apart

    It’s kind of a mystery how British actress Vanessa Kirby got an Oscar nomination for Pieces of a Woman, but the title might tell us all we need to know. Kirby’s role as Martha is a concatenation of cultural prejudices and advantages: She’s a Boston Brahmin debutante who marries down to blue-collar construction worker Sean (Shia LaBeouf). She’s pregnant but still tied to the influence of her domineering, bigoted mother Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn). Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and his screenwriting partner Kata Wéber assemble these sociological puzzle pieces out of the contradictions of #MeToo-era sympathies. Mundruczó’s camera dotes on Kirby (best known for her role on Netflix’s The Crown as rascal brunette Princess Margaret, but she’s a haughty blonde here). Kirby’s performance consists of mood scenes and attitude posturing, since Weber’s clichéd dialogue is subordinate to the director’s attempt at visual realism. But Kirby isn’t a commanding presence; she has that British theater-actor anonymity that never convincingly translates into American temperament or idioms. She’s miming a type — from an emotional distance and in a very actressy manner. After Mundruczó introduces the mismatched couple, he circles the two of them in a 24-minute, unedited sequence of Martha’s pre-delivery contractions. His overlong, undisciplined style unapologetically follows the overrated, now forgotten Romanian film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, by Cristian Mungiu from the previous decade — a pre-#MeToo art-movie rationalization for abortion as social mandate. In Pieces of a Woman, Martha and Sean’s interaction with a doula, who is standing in for their regular midwife, moves like a theatrical set piece. It is meant to be a tour de force but is monotonous. Kirby’s physical exaggerations and shrieks can only impress young feminists who are unfamiliar with movie birth stunts. (Julie Andrews followed her squeaky-clean image in The Sound of Music with a memorable one-take labor scene in the 1966 film Hawaii.) Mundruczó’s tick-tocking pace is not suspenseful; it signals that the worst is going to happen. It does, which throws Martha and her upper-crust family into a court case seeking damages and revenge while the debutante’s marriage and family relations fall apart (thus, another rationalization of abortion culture). Pieces of a Woman is a pre-digested coming-to-consciousness tale in which a pampered young adult frees herself from the gendered definitions imposed upon her by others. The film’s puzzle-pieces concept may be Mundruczó and Wéber’s nod to Jerry Schatzberg’s Faye Dunaway vehicle Puzzle of a Downfall Child, from 1970 (a director’s love letter as well as a psychological mystery), but visual eroticism is the last thing Mundruczó and Wéber care to import to American independent cinema. They present Kirby’s Martha, whose petulance recalls the stereotypical Jewish American Princess descended from her mother’s own East European ghetto past, as a standard-bearer. Sure enough, Kirby gets the Oscar-bait “my body” speech (this year’s equivalent to Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning blasphemous tirade in Marriage Story). But it’s Ellen Burstyn who steals the movie from Kirby with a display of her own Actors Studio playbook. Hateful Elizabeth evokes Old World terrors and makes a literal “speak your truth” confession. Sorry, Ellen. No Oscar nomination; it’s just Oprah-talk. At over two hours, Pieces of a Woman is often shoddily amateurish, like so many Netflix productions. The worst improvisational scene in recent cinema is a fractious family conclave in which Martha’s preppie brother-in-law Chris (Benny Safdie) and Shia LeBeouf’s gruff-bearded construction worker share an unlikely discussion about The White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army” (not Journey, not even Kanye West, but a hipster band!). This utter phoniness — disconnected from the minutiae of language and facts of cultural taste and experience — is an example of how bourgeois Hollywood simultaneously congratulates and defeats itself. ﻿

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspension – a doctor explains what this means for you

    Vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The use of this particular vaccine has been halted temporarily. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on April 13, 2021 halted use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that has been given to 6.8 million people in the U.S. The pause is due to reports of blood clotting in six people who have received the vaccine. One woman died, and another has been hospitalized in critical condition. Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers questions to help put this development in context. What is this potential side effect of the J&J vaccine for COVID-19? The potential side effect is a blood clot in the veins that drain blood from the brain. This is called central venous sinus thrombosis. In the vaccine-associated cases of this, platelets in blood, which are important for making clots, have been lower than normal. This same side effect has been seen in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that also uses an adenovirus to deliver the coronavirus spike glycoprotein. In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the clotting disorder has been linked to antibodies against platelet factor 4 (PF4) that are apparently induced by the adenovirus backbone of the vaccine. This antibody causes the clotting disorder by activating platelets to clot. It is important to note that this disorder, called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia is not a problem with the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. How many people have experienced this possible reaction? About one in a million: Six cases out of the 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the U.S. These six cases all occurred in women ages 18-48, and from 6 to 13 days after vaccination. That’s about half as likely as getting struck by lightning in a year. What do I do if I got the J&J shot? The CDC and FDA are recommending that people who have received the J&J vaccine within the last 3 weeks who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider. Fortunately this type of blood clot is treatable with the use of blood thinners or anticoagulants. If a patient has low platelets, however, a doctor would not prescribe the widely used anticoagulant heparin but instead another kind of blood thinner. Untreated, these blood clots can be fatal. CDC and FDA officials explain the reasons for halting the vaccine in a media call. What are the CDC and FDA specifically recommending for the J&J vaccine? Because of this rare occurrence, even though it has not been shown to be due to the vaccine, the CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in use of the J&J vaccine until these cases can be further reviewed. What are the next steps? The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 14, 2021. The ACIP is an independent board of 15 scientific and medical experts selected by the health and human services secretary that advises the CDC on vaccines for children and adults. People with ties to vaccine manufacturers are excluded from the ACIP membership because of potential conflict of interest. The ACIP will review the available evidence and make recommendations to the CDC, based to a great extent on the likelihood that the complication is vaccine related. Is this similar to what happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe? A similar rare problem of blood clotting with low platelets in the cerebral venous sinus and also in the abdominal veins and arteries has been seen in connection with the use of theAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine used in Europe. There, 182 cases were reported in 190 million doses – again, roughly 1 in 1 million people vaccinated. The European Medicines Agency investigated this and concluded that central venous sinus thrombosis with low platelets should be listed as a possible “very rare side effect” of the AstraZeneca vaccine. On April 13, 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced it is delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe in response to the U.S. review. What is the take-home message? The U.S. has a total of three vaccines authorized under emergency use authorization for COVID-19, and this side effect has not been observed in the other two vaccines, developed by Moderna and Pfizer. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do not use the same technology used in the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines. So vaccination against COVID-19 can continue, while efforts are made to determine if the clotting disorder is related by chance or a true, but extremely rare, side effect of the J&J vaccine. I believe it is a testament to the emphasis by the CDC and FDA on vaccine safety that J&J vaccinations have been paused while this is studied by independent scientists and medical experts. This article was updated on April 14, 2021 to add additional research.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:6 important truths about COVID-19 vaccines9 reasons you can be optimistic that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be widely available in 2021 William Petri receives research funding from the NIH, Gates Foundation, PBM C19, and Regeneron Inc.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported a record of 200,739 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry figures showed on Thursday, with 1,038 deaths taking its toll to 173,123. The tally of infections reached 14.1 million, in second place after the United States with 31.4 million. Research by public health institute Fiocruz into variants circulating in Brazil found mutations in the spike region of the virus used to enter and infect cells.

  • Justin Bieber says the first year of marriage was "really tough"

    He and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a September 2018

  • Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course in wake of Atlanta shootings

    When tragedy struck across the country in Georgia, Tam Nguyen helped fellow members of his Southern California Vietnamese-American community start defense courses and assert themselves in the face of racism, rebranding his charity as a social justice movement. The critical moment came on March 16, when a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta area spas, killing eight people including six Asian-American women. The shootings came as hate crimes against Asian Americans surged because of racist rhetoric linking them to the global spread of the coronavirus.

  • Justin Bieber says 'drugs were a numbing agent' during career low: 'I was sad inside'

    The 27-year-old singer reflects on his unhappiness and how God and his wife Hailey Bieber have helped him through.

  • Psst! Sephora just restocked this viral detoxifying mask — and it's on sale!

    "By far the BEST face mask I have ever purchased!"

  • Thailand's daily COVID infections hit record, topping 1,300

    Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mass travel as the country celebrates its traditional New Year festival. The 1,335 new infections brings the number of new cases to nearly 7,000 since April 1, when a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok was found. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were yet again in Bangkok, but also seeing hefty increases were the northern province of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.