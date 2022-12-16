Gucci Mane Asks Kamala Harris To Help Pooh Shiesty, Who's Suffering Cruel Treatment In Prison

Gucci Mane wants VP Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden to look into allegations of prison abuse against Pooh Shiesty.

The Memphis rapper is rumored to be suffering from poor prison conditions. On Wednesday, rapper and entrepreneur Gucci Mane provided context for this by posting an update to his Twitter.

We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated! Pooh has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23hr lockdown and given empty food trays. USP Pollock should be investigated immediately. #movepooh #prisonreform @POTUS @VP @KamalaHarris — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 14, 2022

Shiesty, 23, was reportedly sent to USP Pollock in Grant Parish, Louisiana, approximately 1500 miles from his home, as indicated by the “Lemonade” rapper in his post. He added that the young artist is being held in harsh conditions.

“We do not pay attention to how inmates in the U.S. are treated! @PoohShiesty has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home,” he said.

“23 hr lockdown and given empty food trays. USP Pollack [sic] should be investigated immediately,” Gucci Mane demanded.

Additionally, he shared the tweet on Instagram and included the hashtags “#movepooh” and “#prisonreform” in his caption and noted that it is unacceptable, tagging Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

According to HotNewHipHop, the 1017 label artist was detained in Florida last year after being linked to a shooting in October 2020. Later, he was charged on several federal levels with possessing a firearm, discharging a firearm, and conspiring to commit robbery. Pleading guilty to a single count of firearms conspiracy, he was given a 63-month prison term.

Earlier this year, Shiesty transitioned from Miami’s Turner Guilford Night Correctional Center to the USP Pollock. He will likely remain there for the duration of his sentence.

