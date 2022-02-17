Gucci Sales Climb Past Pre-Pandemic Levels on New Collection

(Bloomberg) -- Gucci sales surged past pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter as luxury group Kering SA’s biggest brand drew shoppers to its latest ready-to-wear collection.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Comparable revenue at Gucci rose 32% to 3.07 billion euros ($3.5 billion), Paris-based Kering said Thursday, almost double analysts’ expectations for growth.

Kering shares rose as much as 5.6% in early Paris trading.

The release in late September of Gucci’s Aria collection helped generate buzz and sales, while the film “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, drew more attention to the brand. Led by Chief Executive Officer Marco Bizzarri and Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Gucci represents more than half of Kering’s revenue and close to three-quarters of earnings.

The revenue growth at Gucci “is important as it breaks a few quarters of lackluster performance relative to peers,” Luca Solca, analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein said by e-mail.

The company was also helped by the performance of Yves Saint Laurent, where revenue soared 47%, outperforming all the group’s other major brands.

“We are confident we will extend last year’s momentum in 2022 and in coming years,” Kering’s billionaire CEO, Francois-Henri Pinault, said in the statement.

Kering’s results provide the latest evidence that luxury sales are storming back from the pandemic as well-heeled shoppers crowd back into stores in much of the world. Rival LVMH SE last month reported record annual revenue, helped by surging demand for Louis Vuitton bags and Tiffany rings.

Analysts are also focusing on pricing power at luxury houses, with Chanel and other names making products more expensive, citing inflationary pressures. Gucci will probably make more targeted price hikes in 2022 after increasing prices twice last year and twice in 2020, Kering Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters on a call.

Story continues

Kering’s recurring operating income for the year rose 60% to 5.02 billion euros, surpassing analysts’ 4.77 billion-euro estimate.

Asked about the potential for mergers and acquisitions, Duplaix said the priority for the group is to grow organically, but that Kering has the financial power to make acquisitions as well. Kering bought Danish eyewear brand Lindberg last year. Last month, the group announced the sale of two watch brands after a disappointing performance in that segment.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph, CFO comments in last)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.