Gucci slump pushes Kering sales down 7% in Q4

·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group Kering fell 7% in the fourth quarter, dragged lower by a slump in revenue at its biggest brand Gucci reflecting COVID-19 disruptions in China.

Gucci's revenue fell 14% on a comparable basis to 2.73 billion euros ($2.92 billion) to lag an analysts' consensus for an 11% fall.

For the group, analysts had forecast a slide in comparable sales of 3%.

Finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix said Gucci's 2022 performance "did not meet our expectations", adding the group was confident it could turn around the brand in 2023.

Gucci parted ways with its star designer Alessandro Michele last November and in January announced the appointment of Sabato De Sarno, a relatively unknown designer at rival Valentino, as its new creative director.

De Sarno will present his debut collection in September, leading some analysts to say it will take time before he can make his mark on the brand.

After stellar growth in 2015-2019, Gucci - which accounts for the bulk of sales and profits at Kering - has lost momentum in recent years, lagging rivals such as Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

Gucci's 2022 recurring operating income was flat at 3.73 billion euros, while that of fellow Kering brand Yves Saint Laurent jumped 43% to top 1 billion euros.

Duplaix said the beginning of the year had been "very encouraging" in China after travel restrictions were lifted towards the end of 2022, sparking industry hopes for a sharp rebound in sales.

The luxury sector has been hit by lockdowns in China and the country's exit from a zero-COVID policy, which spurred a surge of infections in the world's second-largest economy.

Investors have so far shrugged off a disappointing performance from the industry in China, focusing instead on rising expectations for a strong rebound.

But the situation has been more complicated for Kering, since Gucci, its main profit driver, relies more heavily on China than rivals.

Gucci held back on marketing investments during the pandemic, while larger rival LVMH's two biggest labels, Louis Vuitton and Dior, pushed ahead. Analysts say that helped them gain ground.

Duplaix stressed that Kering's efforts at Gucci were aimed at the long term, citing an emphasis on the quality of its retail network and reevaluating its product offering.

"We are confident this will all bear fruit," he said.

Gucci executives are focusing on timeless fashions and higher-priced products as well as a ramp-up in marketing and a higher number of collections.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Kering reports revenue that falls short of expectations after sales drop at Gucci, but remains upbeat for 2023

    Gucci, which contributes a majority of group revenue, booked a 14% drop in fourth-quarter sales, Kering said, pointing to the situation in China, where strict pandemic measures remained in place in the quarter.

  • Telecom Italia sees return to core profit growth as home business improves

    Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday it sees core profit returning to grow this year by a "mid single-digit" percentage thanks to signs of improvement in its battered home business which cushioned a decline of income in 2022. In setting new financial targets, TIM confirmed its turnaround strategy, centred on a reorganisation into several units in order to sell assets and cut its debt pile. Its domestic business is back to growth in 2023 after six years, TIM said.

  • Retail investor risk appetite improves with AI stocks leading

    Some of Wall Street's most speculative names, including meme stocks and shares of artificial intelligence companies, are leading the equity market rally this year, helped by renewed interest from retail investors. Retail investors had a poor year in 2022, with the average portfolio ending the year down around 35% from all-time highs, Vanda Research previously estimated. However, retail investors have shown renewed interest in the early part of 2023.

  • Buffett-backed Nubank's quarterly profit surges amid robust customer demand

    The Brazilian lender has so far been insulated from the downturn in the global banking industry as consumers in its key domestic Latin American market continue to gravitate towards Nubank's core offerings, such as credit cards and personal loans. Nubank added 4.2 million customers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, and 20.7 million in 2022, closing the year with a total of 74.6 million customers globally. Monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) increased to $8.2, expanding 37% over the prior year on an FX neutral basis.

  • S.Africa's Telkom could open sale of stake in fibre unit by March

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's Telkom could start the sale of a minority stake in its core fibre business by March, it said on Tuesday, as part of a slew of measures it announced to unlock value and shore up profits, pushing its shares up 7%. Telkom, which owns a big chunk of the fast growing home and business fibre market, had been a potential acquisition target in the past for the continent's biggest telecom player MTN with smaller rival rain considering it for a merger. While both did not pursue the plans, the country's third biggest telecom player has been looking at options to save costs to improve operating margins at a time when South Africa's power crisis and inflationary pressures are hurting the company.

  • Coca-Cola HBC's annual profit beats, warns of price increases

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola HBC AG on Tuesday reported better-than-expected full-year operating profit and said it will increase prices this year to tackle an increase in costs. Energy and commodity prices have increased since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending companies across the globe scrambling for ways to rein in costs, while households struggle to manage their bills. "The environment in terms of input costs is very challenging and pricing is very important to manage inflation," Ben Almanzar, chief financial officer at the soft drinks bottler, told Reuters.

  • US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose briskly at the start of the year, a sign of persistent inflationary pressures that could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapAmerica's Priciest

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Misappropriated Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, the leading maker of lithography machines for producing semiconductors, said a former employee in China stole data about its proprietary technology and export controls may have been violated as a result.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Ri

  • UK inflation rate falls more than expected to 10.1%

    LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer price inflation fell by more than expected to 10.1% in January from December's 10.5% and there were also drops in underlying measures of price growth that are being closely watched by the Bank of England, official data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 10.3% in January, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1% but still eating into the living standards of households. Core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - fell to 5.8% in January from December's 6.3%, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk donates almost $2bn of Tesla shares to charity

    Also on Wednesday, Mr Musk hinted he plans to find his successor to lead Twitter by the end of 2023.

  • Indonesia’s Indosat Nearing Towers Deal With Mitratel, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison is nearing a deal to sell a portfolio of telecommunications towers to Mitratel as part of the Indonesian carrier’s efforts to trim its assets, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Mov

  • US inflation stays high as housing costs bite

    Consumer prices rose 6.4% in the 12 months to January, the Labor Department says.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as CPI, Rate Worries Linger: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US equity futures dropped as investors weighed hot American inflation data and mixed commentary from central bankers on the outlook for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Add

  • This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The future of ride-hailing is autonomous vehicles, and it's set for a growth explosion, according to the tech-focused firm.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • 1 Stock I Own and Will Buy More of No Matter What Happens With the Stock Market

    Last year was a hard one for investors. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19% and 33%, respectively, in 2022, marking their worst annual performances since 2008, when the global economy was being ravaged by the Great Recession. After posting a stellar annual revenue gain of 41% in 2021, Alphabet hit the brakes in 2022, increasing overall sales by only 9.8% for the year.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today (and It's Not Even Close)

    Passive income is easily my favorite aspect of investing. It's why I love dividend stocks so much. Not only can I earn reliable income, but the money I make can grow over time thanks to dividend increases.