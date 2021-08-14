GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.32

The board of GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of September to AU$0.32. This makes the dividend yield 5.0%, which is above the industry average.

GUD Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 79% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 77%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from AU$0.63 to AU$0.57. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

GUD Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see GUD Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for GUD Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

