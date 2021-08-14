GUD Holdings (ASX:GUD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.32

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of September to AU$0.32. This makes the dividend yield 5.0%, which is above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for GUD Holdings

GUD Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 79% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 77%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from AU$0.63 to AU$0.57. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

GUD Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see GUD Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for GUD Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q2 performance is likely to have gained from solid demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave.

  • Embraer returns to profit, unveils new turboprop plans

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • 4 Toxic Stocks That Don't Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

    Investors who can correctly spot the overpriced toxic stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones likely to make a profit.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

    It's also easier than you may think to begin, and you don't need to be a stock market expert to choose the right investments. In fact, if you're able to invest just $100 per month, you could build a portfolio worth more than half a million dollars -- as long as you have the right investments. If you're new to the stock market or simply want a "set it and forget it" type of investment, one of your best options is the S&P 500 ETF.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. The money from the share sale will be used to support the pandemic-struck leisure and travel businesses of Branson's Virgin Group, as well as to develop new businesses, a spokesperson for the British conglomerate said.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    Next-generation database software maker MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is already a fantastic performer in my personal stock portfolio. Share prices have more than tripled since I opened my MongoDB position in the spring of 2020. At the same time, the stock is coming back from a recent plunge, and I really want to boost my MongoDB position before the discount fades away.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    While the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of roughly 10% over time, there are some individual stocks that have fared much better. Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the world's leading home-improvement chain, is a company that's produced astronomical returns for shareholders over the years. A $1,000 investment made when the stock started trading publicly in 1981 would be worth a remarkable $16 million today.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • 50 Years After Bretton Woods, the US Dollar’s Throne Is in Play

    The greenback's share of world reserves is dropping steadily. The euro, yuan and bitcoin are all in the running to pick up the slack.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Dropped Friday

    Highly watched Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) reported earnings after the bell last night. Investors hoping for any big positive development were unimpressed, and after dropping 10% early on Friday, Sundial shares are still down more than 7% as of 12:50 p.m. EDT today. Sundial spent much of last year restructuring by raising capital and reorganizing into a two-pillar business heavily reliant on acquisitions.