GUD Holdings Limited's (ASX:GUD) largest shareholders are individual investors with 54% ownership, institutions own 44%

Every investor in GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 44% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about GUD Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GUD Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

GUD Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at GUD Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in GUD Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Aware Super Pty Ltd, with ownership of 6.9%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.1% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of GUD Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of GUD Holdings Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about AU$2.1m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$1.1b. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of GUD Holdings shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand GUD Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that GUD Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

