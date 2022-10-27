GUD Holdings Limited's (ASX:GUD) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at GUD Holdings' (ASX:GUD) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on GUD Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GUD Holdings is:

3.2% = AU$27m ÷ AU$847m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

GUD Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

As you can see, GUD Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. As a result, GUD Holdings' flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared GUD Holdings' net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 23% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GUD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is GUD Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (implying that the company keeps only 17% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of GUD Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, GUD Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 62% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, GUD Holdings' performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

