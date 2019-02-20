Is Gudou Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8308) 7.0% ROCE Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at Gudou Holdings Limited (HKG:8308) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gudou Holdings:

0.07 = CN¥50m ÷ (CN¥1.1b – CN¥313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Gudou Holdings has an ROCE of 7.0%.

Does Gudou Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Gudou Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 5.2% average in the Hospitality industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Gudou Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

SEHK:8308 Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Gudou Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Gudou Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Gudou Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥313m and total assets of CN¥1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Gudou Holdings’s ROCE

With that in mind, we’re not overly impressed with Gudou Holdings’s ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. You might be able to find a better buy than Gudou Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).