Guemes Island car ferry to return Monday

Skagit County officials announced Friday that the Guemes Island car ferry will not be returning until Monday.

There is a 28 to 34 miles per hour small craft advisory in effect for Northern Washington which includes the San Juan Islands. Two to five foot wind waves are also expected through Saturday.

Because of shipyard delays caused by the rough waters, the Guemes Island car ferry will not return to service until Jan. 8, however, a passenger-only service will be available on a “first-come, first-served basis.”

Officials say things could still change depending on the weather.

“The safety of our captains, crew, and riders will be prioritized in decisions to shut down ferry service,” said a spokesperson.

Check back for updates.







