Guerbet SA (EPA:GBT) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock

Dividend paying stocks like Guerbet SA (EPA:GBT) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A 1.7% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Guerbet has some staying power. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

ENXTPA:GBT Historical Dividend Yield, August 26th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Guerbet paid out 23% of its profit as dividends. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Of the free cash flow it generated last year, Guerbet paid out 32% as dividends, suggesting the dividend is affordable. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is Guerbet's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Guerbet has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Guerbet is carrying net debt of 3.04 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the upper limit of our comfort range on a dividend stock that the investor hopes will endure a wide range of economic circumstances.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 9.59 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Guerbet, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

We update our data on Guerbet every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Guerbet has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been cut by more than 20% on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €0.56 in 2009, compared to €0.85 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 4.2% per year over this time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 4.2% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.