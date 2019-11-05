Is Guerbet SA's (EPA:GBT) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Yves L’Épine became the CEO of Guerbet SA (EPA:GBT) in 2011. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Yves L’Épine's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Guerbet SA has a market capitalization of €646m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €985k over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €455k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €359m to €1.4b. The median total CEO compensation was €623k.

Thus we can conclude that Yves L’Épine receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Guerbet SA. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Guerbet, below.

Is Guerbet SA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Guerbet SA has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 14% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.0% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Guerbet SA Been A Good Investment?

Guerbet SA has generated a total shareholder return of 5.2% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Guerbet SA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we'd recommend further research on management. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Guerbet shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

